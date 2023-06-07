New Peugeot 3008 Panoramic i-Cockpit unveiled

Peugeot will launch its new 3008 later in the year and now the car maker has revealed the car’s interior with a new Panoramic i-Cockpit and it looks impressive from the photos, it will come with a new 21-inch high-definition curved display above the dashboard.

PEUGEOT celebrated 10 years of i-Cockpit® innovation this year with almost 10 million units sold. The different generations of PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® have included the latest technologies available – including a digital instrument cluster, wireless connectivity, voice commands, 3D effects, and customisable i-Toggles. The next generation i-Cockpit® continues this tradition of innovation by including a curved 21-inch high-definition floating touchscreen that incorporates the head-up display and central touchscreen.

The new design brings together two of the three fundamental elements of the i-Cockpit®, the raised head-up display and a large central touchscreen. These are now built into a curved panoramic screen made up of a single 21-inch high-definition panel, which extends from the left-hand end of the dashboard to the centre console. The screen is attached by a rear mount that is invisible from the passenger compartment to create a ‘floating’ effect, accentuated by LED mood lighting beneath the screen.

You can find out more information about the new Peugeot 3008 and its Panoramic i-Cockpit at the link below, the new 3008 will be made official later this year, as soon as w eget some more details about the car, we will let you know.

Source Peugeot



