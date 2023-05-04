New Peugeot 2008 SUV unveiled

Peugeot has unveiled its latest SUV, the new Peugeot 2008 and the car gets a range of upgrades over the previous model, this includes a new design, plus a new range of lights that were previously seen on the Peugeot 508 and 508 SW.

There is also a range of new power options, these include electric, hybrid, and petrol powertrains, this includes the new fully electric Peugeot e-2008 which has a 54 kWh battery and more power than the previous model with 156 horsepower.

The new 2008 features an updated design which reflects its move upmarket and strengthens its SUV status. The model has a new, wider front end incorporating the new PEUGEOT shield and includes a specific lateral pattern that connects to the headlamps. On Active versions, the front end is enhanced with a horizontal pattern in gloss black, while on Allure and GT versions, the front end has a vertical pattern in the same colour as the bodywork.

The front of the new 2008 also adopts the latest PEUGEOT light signature first seen on the new 508 and 508 SW, which is characterised by three vertical light claws integrated into the gloss black inserts on the bumper. GT versions feature exclusive full LED headlamps made up of three light modules. This distinguishes the GT versions from the rest of the range by giving them an exclusive front-end signature.

You can find out more information about the new Peugeot 2008 SUV over at Peugeot at the link below, the car will be available to order this summer and there will be three trim levels to choose from Active, Allure, and GT.

Source Peugeot





