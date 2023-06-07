New Peugeot 2008 to cost £24,020 in the UK

Peugeot has revealed that it will start to take orders for its new Peugeot 2008 in the UK from the 12th of June 2023 and pricing for the car will start at £24,020 on the road, there will be three different trim levels available.

The three models include the Active, Allure, and GT and all three come with slightly different specifications and designs, the range includes a new e-2998 which is an EV with a 54kWh battery and a range of up to 251 miles.

With an updated, more assertive design, the new 2008 benefits from a wider front end incorporating the PEUGEOT shield. The extended grille is finished in gloss black on Active models, while Allure and GT trims feature a body-coloured grille design.

The front of the new 2008 also adopts the latest PEUGEOT light signature, first seen on the new 508 and 508 SW, with new ‘three-claw’ LED daytime running lights and new LED rear lights on all versions. Full LED headlights are available on GT models.

At the rear, PEUGEOT lettering runs across the entire width of the boot lid. Active models feature 16-inch wheels with a new stylish ‘Silom’ trim, while Allure and GT trims are fitted with new 17-inch ‘Karakoy’ diamond-cut alloys. GT models are further distinguished by a black diamond roof.

You can find out more information about the new Peugeot 2008 over at Peugeot at the link below, the car will be available to order from next Monday the 12th of June 2023.

Source Peugeot



