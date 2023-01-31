New OnePlus 11R teased in official image

OnePlus has released a teaser image of their new OnePlus 11R smartphone, the handset will be made official on the 7th of February.

The handset will apparently come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that will feature a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The new OnePlus 11R smartphone will apparently be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile processor and it will come with a range of storage options.

This will include 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The device will also feature a 5000 mAH battery and it will come with 100W fast charging, it will also come with a range of high-end cameras. There will be a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear.

The three rear cameras will include a 50-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, there will also be an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front of the handset, there will be a 16-megapixel camera designed for taking selfies and making video calls.

The handset will be made official at a press event on the 7th of February and there will also be some other devices at the event. These will include the new OnePLus Buds Pro 2 and the OnePlus Pad.

Source GSM Arena





