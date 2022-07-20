New Nissan X-Trail SUV unveiled

Nissan has unveiled the latest version of its popular SUV, the Nissan X-Trail and the car gets an updated design and a range of new features.

The SUV comes with a newly designed platform and the car is now available in hybrid-only models, more details are below.

The fourth-generation X-Trail maintains the “tough gear” concept from the first-generation model with an even greater focus on quality. The second-generation e-POWER electric powertrain system and e-4ORCE electric-drive all-wheel control technology raise the bar for its class. As an authentic SUV that combines tradition and innovation, the all-new X-Trail provides excitement in a wide range of scenarios, ranging from daily use to exciting outdoor adventures.

“As announced in Nissan Ambition 2030, Nissan aims to drive towards a cleaner, safer, and more inclusive world through our products and services,” says Ashwani Gupta, Nissan’s chief operating officer. “With this in mind, we are electrifying major models, with the X-Trail for the Japan market becoming a dedicated e-POWER model with e-4ORCE an option. The new X-Trail will play an important role in leading our electrification.”

You can find out more information about the new Nissan X-Trail over at Nissan’s website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source Nissan

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals