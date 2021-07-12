New Nissan Leaf EV gets custom sounds and more

Nissan has announced ythay their new Nissan Leaf EV will come with some custom sounds and more, the car gets a number of upgrades including some new safety features,

The 2021 Nissan Leaf comes with a new Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) this system is designed to let pedestrians and other road users know the vehicles are there.

LEAF MY21 will come equipped with a new Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) named ’Canto’ by Nissan. Fully compliant with the new European regulations, the AVAS has been specifically designed to transmit artificially simulated driving sounds, alerting road users of the presence of a 100% electric vehicle.

‘Canto’ has been carefully created by sound designers and engineers at Nissan Japan; locally adapted for Europe at Nissan Technical Centre Europe using a spectrum of sonic palettes. The sound has been purposely composed to ensure it varies in tone and pitch depending on whether the vehicle is accelerating, decelerating, or reversing.

Automatically activated when travelling at speeds up to 18mph, ‘Canto’ carefully complements its surroundings and is clearly audible, without being too alarming to pedestrians, residents and passengers.

Source Nissan

