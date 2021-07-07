New Porsche 911 GTS takes on a drone (Video)

The new Porsche 911 GTS was made official recently, Porsche released a video of the car at launch and now they have released another one.

In the new video the 911 GTS takes on a drone, it makes for an interesting drive and it is great to see the new GTS in action.

The 911 comes in a choice of a coupe, cabriolet or Targa models and the cars get a range of upgrades over the standard cars.

This includes a range of performance improvements that give the GTS 480 PS (473 horsepower) this translates to a 0 to 62 miles per hour time (100 km/h) of just 3.4 seconds. The car also has a top speed of 193 miles per hour (311 km/h).

The understated sporty looks of the new models feature black contrasting bodywork elements and darkened headlight areas. Black is also the dominant colour of the interior. Many features made of Race-Tex microfibre create an ambience that is both dynamic and elegant. The latest generation of Porsche Communication Management (PCM) brings numerous improvements in operation and connectivity.

You can find out more details about all models of the 911 GTS over at the Porsche website at the link below, the car looks and sounds amazing from the video.

Source Porsche

