New My Porsche mobile App to replace existing apps

Porsche has announced that it is launching an all-in-one app that will replace a number of existing apps, the new app is called the My Porsche mobile app.

The new My Porsche mobile app will replace the My Porsche Essentials app, the Porsche Connect app, and the Porsche Car Connect App.

Porsche has also said that it is planning to integrate more of its various apps into this one app, you can see more details below.

Over the coming months, additional apps such as the Porsche Charging and Porsche – Good to know apps will also be integrated. Combining the full range of services and information in a single app will simplify use for customers and create a practical point of access to the digital world of Porsche through a modern user interface.

My Porsche will become a versatile tool for every one of the sports car manufacturer’s drivers. The app is compatible with Porsche vehicles from the 2016 model year onwards. If there is a connection between the smartphone and the Porsche model, the app displays important vehicle parameters and can be used as a remote control for selected functions. It also supports the driver with charging processes, contacting their dealer, booking service appointments and with questions about the vehicle.

You can find out more information about the new My Porsche app over at Porsche at the link below.

Source Porsche

