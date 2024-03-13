New Motorola Moto G 5G and G Power 5G smartphones unveiled

Motorola has added two new smartphones to its range, the 2024 Motorola Moto G 5G and the Moto G Power 5G, these new models come with a range of new features and also upgrades from the previous models.

The Moto G 5G features a 6.6-inch 120Hz adaptive display for smooth scrolling and efficient multitasking, enhancing the viewing experience with a notch-less design for more screen space. It includes Dolby Atmos for immersive sound, a 50MP camera system with Quad Pixel technology for superior photos in any light, a Macro Vision camera for close-ups, and an 8MP front camera for selfies.

Powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, it delivers fast 5G multimedia experiences, quick downloads, and smooth video chats. With RAM Boost, it offers extra RAM for multitasking and comes with 128GB of storage for all your files and photos. The device is supported by a 5000mAh battery, ensuring a full day’s use on a single charge, complemented by 18W fast charging.

The Moto G Power 5G boasts a 5000mAh battery for all-day power, quick 30W TurboPower™ charging, and the convenience of 15W wireless charging. Its 50MP camera system with OIS and Quad Pixel technology ensures clear photos under any lighting, while the 8MP ultrawide, macro vision lens, and 16MP front camera cater to various photography needs.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor, it offers smooth 5G connectivity and fast performance. With 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage and 8GB RAM, expandable with RAM boost, it supports efficient multitasking and storage expansion for all your needs.

You can find out more information about the new Motorola Moto G 5G and G Power 5G over at Motorola at the link below, The Moto G Power 5G will retail for $299.99 and will be available from the 29th of March. The Moto G 5G will retail for $199.99 and it will go on sale in the USA on the 2nd of May.

Source Motorola



