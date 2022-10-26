New Mini Edition models have a unique look

Mini has announced that it is launching some new Mini Edition models that will bring a unique look to a range of their models.

The range will be expanded from MNovember with the Resolute Edition for the Mini 3 door, the Mini 5 door and the Mini Convertible. Plus the Untold Edition for the Mini Clubman and the Untamed Edition for the Mini Countryman will get new colors.

In the expressive Resolute Edition, the new paint finishes are combined with the exclusive Resolute Bronze finish to highlight hallmark MINI design features. This includes the headlight surrounds, the radiator grille and rear lights, the side scuttles on the front side panels, the handles of the doors and tailgate and, on the MINI Cooper S, the air intakes in the front apron and the fuel filler cap. The brand logos and model lettering provide an attractive contrast, as do the inner frame of the radiator grille, the tailpipe trim of the exhaust system and the horizontal radiator grille strut of the MINI Cooper S in Piano Black. On the MINI 3 door and the MINI 5 door in the Resolute Edition, there is also a black strip running around the lower edge of the windows. The extravagantly individual look is emphasised further by the edition-specific bonnet stripes featuring a colour gradient moving from light and to dark gold.

You can find out more details about all of these new color options for the Mini edition models over at Mini at the link below.

Source Mini



