New MacBook Pro Apple Care+ costs up to $399

Apple’s new MacBook Pro notebooks were made official this week, they come with some impressive specification, they are also some of Apple’s most expensive laptops to date.

It looks like Apple Care+ is also expensive on these new laptops, as it will cost you up to $399 on top of the price of the laptop.

Apple Care+ for the 14 inch MacBook Pro will set you back $279 and Apple Care+ for the 16 model costs $399.

On top of that there is also an annual fee of $100 for the 14 inch model and $150 for the 16 inch model for every year that you have the cover.

Apple’s new MacBook laptops come with the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, the laptops are Apple’s most powerful laptops to date.

Pricing for the 14 inch model starts at $1,999 and the top model will set you back $5,899. The 16 inch model starts at $2,499 and the top model costs a massive $6,099.

The new MacBook’s are now available to order and we are looking forward to finding out just how powerful they are. The top model comes with M1 Max processor which features a 10-core CPU, 32-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine and up to 64GB of RAM and 8TB of built in storage.

