New Lotus Emira shown off on video

Lotus Emira

The new Lotus Emira is now official, we got to see some photos of the car and now we get to have a look at it on video, it looks even better than in the photos.

The video below from Henry Catchpole and Carfection gives us a look at Lotus’s new car, we get to see the design of the car and its range of features, it looks amazing.

The new Lotus Emira is a very impressive looking car, it looks like it should cost £200,000+ but it will actually retail for under £60,000.

There are two engine options and three gearbox options, the first engine option is a 2.0 litre AMG engine with an AMG DCT automatic transmission. This is the same engine that is in the Mercedes A45 AMG, this option is not available with a manual transmission.

The other engine is a 3.5 litre V6 Toyota engine that is currently used in the Exige and Evira and it will be available with either a manual of automatic transmission.

The exact performance figures for the new Lotus Emira have not been confirmed, but it will have a 0 to 62 time of under 4.5 seconds, it has a top speed of 180 miles per hour. It will come with between 360 and 400 horsepower depending on the model.

