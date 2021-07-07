New Lotus Emira shown off on video

The new Lotus Emira is now official, we got to see some photos of the car and now we get to have a look at it on video, it looks even better than in the photos.

The video below from Henry Catchpole and Carfection gives us a look at Lotus’s new car, we get to see the design of the car and its range of features, it looks amazing.

The new Lotus Emira is a very impressive looking car, it looks like it should cost £200,000+ but it will actually retail for under £60,000.

There are two engine options and three gearbox options, the first engine option is a 2.0 litre AMG engine with an AMG DCT automatic transmission. This is the same engine that is in the Mercedes A45 AMG, this option is not available with a manual transmission.

The other engine is a 3.5 litre V6 Toyota engine that is currently used in the Exige and Evira and it will be available with either a manual of automatic transmission.

The exact performance figures for the new Lotus Emira have not been confirmed, but it will have a 0 to 62 time of under 4.5 seconds, it has a top speed of 180 miles per hour. It will come with between 360 and 400 horsepower depending on the model.

Source & Image Credit: Carfection

