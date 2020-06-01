New Limited Edition Sennheiser HD 25 headphones unveiled

Sennheiser is celebrating their 75th anniversary this year and the company is launching a limited edition version of their Sennheiser HD 25 headphones.

To celebrate 75 years they will be making their HD 25 headphones available for just $99.95, they normally retail for $149.95.

You cannot buy the limited edition versions, these will be sent to people randomly who order the HD 25 and just 25,000 units of these will be sold worldwide.

For more than 30 years, the iconic HD 25 headphones have set a standard for professional monitoring applications – whether for outside broadcasting or in DJ booths the world over. As Sennheiser’s most successful professional headphones, the HD 25 are a legend in their own right.

For those that get lucky an HD 25 Limited Edition model will arrive when you order a standard HD 25 model. Besides the usual black earpads, the limited edition includes additional yellow earpads, inspired by the famous colors of another icon – Sennheiser’s HD 414, the world’s first open headphones. The HD 25 Limited Edition headphones also feature a retro Sennheiser logo on the earcups and come packaged in a box with a stylish retro sleeve.

You can find out more information about the new Sennheiser HD 25 limited edition headphones over at Sennheiser at the link below.

Source Sennheiser

