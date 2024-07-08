New LIAN LI PSU Form Factor for Dual Chamber Cases with the EDGE Series

LIAN LI, a renowned manufacturer of computer chassis and accessories, has launched its latest innovation—the EDGE Series PSU. This new power supply unit (PSU) is specifically designed for vertical installation in dual chamber PC cases, offering a unique T-shape design that simplifies cable management and enhances overall system aesthetics.

Key Takeaways New T-shape design for vertical installation in dual chamber PC cases

Built-in 4-port USB expansion hub for seamless connectivity

Industrial-grade EPCOS capacitors for reliable performance

Certified to PCIe 5.1 and ATX12V Version 3.1 standards

80 Plus Platinum, Cybenetics Platinum, and PPLP Platinum ratings

Available in black and white, with 1300 W, 1000 W, and 850 W models

10-year warranty for exceptional reliability

A New Form Factor for Dual Chamber PC Cases

The EDGE Series PSU introduces a versatile T-shaped design that allows for vertical installation in dual chamber PC cases. This innovative design features an outward-facing modular strip, making it easier to access and manage cables. The PSU also includes a built-in 4-port USB expansion hub, which simplifies the connectivity of RGB devices, fans, and controllers, reducing the number of wires going to the motherboard.

Certified Quality and Reliability

The EDGE Series PSU is built with industrial-quality EPCOS capacitors and Japanese capacitors, ensuring reliable and stable performance. These capacitors are designed to handle temperature spikes, vibrations, and harsh environments, resulting in increased durability and longevity. The PSU also includes multiple protections such as OCP, OVP, OTP, OPP, SCP, and UVP, providing comprehensive safety for your system.

The EDGE Series PSU features impressive certifications, including 80 Plus Platinum, Cybenetics Platinum, and PPLP Platinum ratings. These certifications guarantee top efficiency and performance, making the EDGE Series a reliable choice for any high-performance PC build. Additionally, the PSU is supported by a 10-year warranty, offering exceptional reliability and peace of mind.

Custom Cables for a Clean Setup

The EDGE Series PSU comes with high-quality braided sleeved cables for the 20+4 pin, CPU, PCIe 6+2 pin, and 12V-2×6 (12VHPWR) connectors. These carefully braided cables and pre-installed cable combs make it easy for users to create tidy cable runs. The 12VHPWR cables feature custom-molded 12+4 connectors for reliable power delivery, and their dual-color shell indicates the correct insertion.

The PSU also includes SATA power cables, such as a Y-Type SATA cable suitable for reaching drives and controllers located far apart, and a 300 mm Close-Type with 15 mm spacing, making it convenient to connect multiple devices with minimal cable clutter.

Pricing and Availability

The LIAN LI EDGE Series PSUs will be available from July 5th, 2024, with the exception of the 850 W models, which will be released later. The pricing for the EDGE Series is as follows:

EDGE 1300 W: $229.99 (Black) / $239.99 (White)

EDGE 1000 W: $189.99 (Black) / $199.99 (White)

For those interested in further enhancing their PC builds, LIAN LI offers a range of other products that complement the EDGE Series PSU. These include high-quality PC cases, cooling solutions, and RGB accessories. By integrating these products, users can create a cohesive and visually stunning PC setup.

In conclusion, the LIAN LI EDGE Series PSU is a catalyst for dual chamber PC cases, offering innovative design, certified quality, and reliable performance. With its unique features and competitive pricing, the EDGE Series is set to become a popular choice among PC enthusiasts and builders.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals