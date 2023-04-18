New Lexus LM gets official

The new Lexus LM is now official, the car is designed to be a luxury mover or a chauffeur-drive minivan and it comes with the latest Lexus technology and a wide range of features.

This includes a 48-inch HD widescreen monitor, a refrigerator, 3D surround Sound from Mark Levinson and much more, the cat will launch in Europe with a 2.5 litre self charging hybrid electric powertrain ad the LM 350h.

The LM is a completely new type of vehicle for Lexus in Europe, providing the ultimate luxury of a limousine in the format of a spacious minivan.

This “Luxury Mover” – is the fourth model in the Lexus Next Chapter, following the successful introduction of the all-new NX, RX and all-electric RZ SUVs. It is the latest stage in a complete product line-up renewal that includes new platforms, new powertrains and innovative technologies.

As its “L” designation indicates, the LM is a Lexus flagship model, alongside the LS sedan, LC coupe and convertible and – in eastern European markets – LX SUV.

You can find out more information about the new Lexus LM over at Lexus at the link below, the car is launching in Europe, as yet there are no details on how much it will retail for, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you know.

Source Lexus





