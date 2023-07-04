New Kia Picanto gets official

Kia has unveiled its new compact hatchback, the Kia Picanto and the car gets a new design and the latest technology plus a range of new features, there is also a redesigned GT-Line which is aimed at younger drivers.

The new Kia Picanto comes with a 100,000-mile seven-year warranty and it comes with a range of options including optional LED headlights and 14-inch, 15-inch and 16-inch wheels and more.

“From urban commuters and working professionals, to young adults buying their first car, part of the Kia Picanto’s enduring success is its mass appeal,” says Sjoerd Knipping, Vice President Product & Marketing of Kia Europe. “In a time when societies are struggling with rising prices and debates about urban space and quality of life are growing louder, the new Picanto allows customers to enjoy the freedom that movement brings.”

The new Picanto comes with the choice between baseline and ‘GT-Line’ trim levels. The sporty ‘GT-Line’ embodies Kia’s brand aspirations and combines a stylish exterior with advanced technology, suiting it for younger, first-car customers and working professionals alike.

You can find out more details about the new Kia Picanto over at Kia at the link below, as yet the pricing for this new Kia has not been announced.

Source Kia



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals