New Kia EV5 EV gets official

Earlier we saw two new concept cars from Kia and now Kia has also revealed a new production electric vehicle, the Kia Ev5 comes with a range of features and an interesting design.

The presentation featured the debut of the EV5, a compact electric SUV for modern individuals with families, as well as the introduction of two concept models. The Kia Concept EV3 aims to deliver the Kia EV9’s benefits in a compact SUV, while the Kia Concept EV4 reimagines electric saloons with a striking design. In addition to unveiling the line-up, the event showcased Kia’s EV strategy, aimed at improving customer convenience, reliability, and addressing common concerns, including charging infrastructure.

“Kia is keenly focused on providing solutions to the concerns that continue to cause hesitation when it comes to making an EV purchase. We will meet customer expectations by offering a full line-up of EVs at various price points and improve charging infrastructure availability,” Ho Sung Song, President and CEO, said.

You can find out more information about the new Kia Ev5 over at the Kia website at the link below, as yet there are now details on how much the car will retail for or exactly when it will go on sale.

Source Kia



