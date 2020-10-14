New Apple iPhone 12 smartphones headed to Vodafone

Vodafone has revealed that Apple’s new iPhone 12 range of smartphone are headed to their network in the UK.

This will include the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, Vodafone will reveal pricing closed to launch.

Vodafone customers purchasing the new iPhone 12 series on any price plan can not only get that new iPhone feeling this year – they can get it every year with no upgrade fee, thanks to Vodafone’s Annual Upgrade Promise. Customers who buy the new iPhone 12 series can trade it in any time after 12 months for the latest iPhone, on a new plan, without paying an early upgrade fee. What’s more, this year customers can trade in their old iPhone to get the best price on the new one.

You can find out more details about the new iPhone 12 range of smartphones on Vodafone over at their website at the link below.

Source Vodafone

