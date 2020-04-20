new iPad Pro Magic Keyboard shown off on video

Apple recently launched their new iPad Pro and also they revealed a new keyboard for the device which has a built in trackpad, the iPad Pro Magic Keyboard.

Now some people have started to receive their orders of the new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro and a number of videos have been released which give us a look at this new keyboard.

Apple’s new Magic Keyboard is one of its most expensive accessories to date for the iPad, the device costs $299 for the 11 inch iPad Pro and $349 for the 12.9 inch model.

When you combine these prices with the iPad Pro, the setup basically costs the same as a new MacBook Air, the 11 inch setup with this Magic Keyboard will cost you $1098 and the 12.9 inch setup will cost you $1,348, the new MacBook Air start at $999.

Source MrExitStrategy, MacRumors

