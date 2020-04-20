Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



new iPad Pro Magic Keyboard shown off on video

By

iPad Pro Magic Keyboard

Apple recently launched their new iPad Pro and also they revealed a new keyboard for the device which has a built in trackpad, the iPad Pro Magic Keyboard.

Now some people have started to receive their orders of the new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro and a number of videos have been released which give us a look at this new keyboard.

Apple’s new Magic Keyboard is one of its most expensive accessories to date for the iPad, the device costs $299 for the 11 inch iPad Pro and $349 for the 12.9 inch model.

When you combine these prices with the iPad Pro, the setup basically costs the same as a new MacBook Air, the 11 inch setup with this Magic Keyboard will cost you $1098 and the 12.9 inch setup will cost you $1,348, the new MacBook Air start at $999.

Source MrExitStrategy, MacRumors

Filed Under: Apple, Apple iPad

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals