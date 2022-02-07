New iPad Air to feature A15 Bionic processor

Apple is rumored to be holding a press event on the 8th of March 2022. We are expecting to see the new iPhone SE 3 and also a new iPad Air at the event, plus at least one new Mac.

We previously heard the specifications on the new iPhone SE 3 and now we have some specifications on Apple’s new iPad Air.

We know that Apple will use their A15 Bionic processor in the new iPhone SE, and now it has been confirmed that the processor will also new used in the 2022 iPad Air, the tablet will also come with support for 5G in the cellular models.

The updated iPad Air is said to come with the same design as the current model, the device of the device was updated back at the end of 2020 and it has a similar design to the iPad Pro.

The tablet is expected to feature a 10.9-inch display and it will come with Apple’s Touch ID which is built into the power button on the tablet.

As well as the same A15 Bionic processor that Apple uses in their iPhone 13 range, the tablet will apparently come with a 12-megapixel front camera with Apple’s Center Stage and a 12-megapixel rear camera.

This new tablet will be unveiled along with the iPhone SE 3 at a press event on the 8th of March, we are also expecting a new Mac at the event, possibly a new Mac Mini.

Source Mac Otakara, Mac Rumors

