New iPad Air comes with 4GB of RAM

Apple recently made their new iPad Air official, the device is due to launch some time this month and now we have some more details about the tablet.

The device previously turned up on the Geekbench benchmarks and this has now revealed that the tablet comes with 4GB of RAM.

The tablet will be powered by the new Apple A14 Bionic processor that is expected to be used in the iPhone 12 and it will come with a choice of storage options including 64GB and 256GB.

Apple have yet to give an exact release date for their new iPad, all we know is that it will go on sale some time this month. as soon as we get some more information about its launch date, we will let you guys know.

Source MacRumors

