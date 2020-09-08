Geeky Gadgets

New iPad Air and Apple Watch could launch today

There is the possibility that the rumored iPad Air and new Apple Watch will launch today, the news comes in a Tweet from Jon Prosser.

Prosser previously said that these two new devices would come today, although Mark Gurman and others have said that Apple will announce a new press event for this month today. The devices will then be announced at this event.

You can see a new tweet from Jon Prosser below which re-iterates his previous claims of the launch of the new Apple Watch and iPad Air for today.

So we could possibly see some new devices from Apple via a press release later today, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you guys know.

Source Jon Prosser, MacRumors

