New Hyundai Santa Fe SUV unveiled

Hyundai has unveiled a new SUV, the Hyundai Santa Fe and the car looks very impressive from the photos. The car gets a new design with a “boxy” shape which gives it the look of a premium SUV.

For Santa Fe’s first full model change since 2018, Hyundai Motor took an unconventional approach with a lifestyle-based design typology to maximize rear cargo capacity and better accommodate outdoor and urban activities. As a result, the powerful new model boasts a robust yet delicately detailed exterior design and spacious, versatile interior that flows from the openness of its enlarged tailgate, providing users with a terrace-like space whenever and wherever they need it.

“The all-new Santa Fe is an SUV that finds a perfect balance between city life and the great outdoors, handling everything from busy family itineraries to car camping adventures,” said SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center. “With its longer wheelbase, roomy interior and terrace-like tailgate space, the new Santa Fe leans into its SUV strengths to offer more versatility than ever before as well as a premium customer experience.”

You can find out more information about the new Hyundai Santa Fe over at the Hyundai website at the link below, as yet there are no details on how much this new SUV will cost when it goes on sale.,

Source Hyundai



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals