New Hyundai i30 N launches for £33,745

The new Hyundai i30 N is launching in the UK and the car gets a number of upgrades, this includes a new 8 speed DCT transmission and more power.

The comes with 280 OS and 392 Nm of torque, the car will retail for £33,745 in the UK and it will be available in a choice of seven different colors.

The New i30 N has undergone a series of exterior design updates, developed with a focus on dynamic performance as well as an aesthetic refresh. At the front, a new wide centre grille has been optimised to allow efficient engine cooling and a redesigned front that significantly improves airflow and reduces turbulence into the wheel housing. New i30 N hatchback versions feature an updated rear end design, while the rear of the New i30 N Fastback remains unchanged. New LED headlamps with V-shaped daytime running lights (DRLs) complete the front end while the rear lamps have also been updated and feature a new LED signature.

You can find out more information about the new Hyundai i30 N over at Hyundai at the link below.

Source Hyundai

