New HP Chromebooks unveiled for teachers and students



Hewlett-Packard house this week introduced a range of new Chromebooks Systems specifically designed for educational applications to help “teachers and students stay connected, productive, focused, and secure whether at home, in the classroom, or a blend of both”.

“HP is committed to enabling better learning outcomes for 100 million people by 2025. With education no longer confined to the four walls of the classroom, HP is creating technology that helps teachers, students, as well as parents, thrive in blended learning environments,” said Bill Avey, General Manager and Global Head of Education, Personal Systems, HP Inc. “HP’s innovative Chromebook lineup gives educators and students access to flexible, engaging, and personalized devices that are critical to ensuring a quality education.”

New HP Chromebooks for 2021:

– HP Chromebook 14 G7 is expected to be available in February.

– HP Chromebook x360 11 G4 EE is expected to be available in March.

– HP Chromebook 11 G9 EE is expected to be available in February.

– HP Chromebook 11MK G9 EE is expected to be available later in January.

– HP Chromebook x360 11MK G3 EE is expected to be available later in January.

– The HP Chromebook x360 11 G4 EE, powered by the latest Intel Celeron multi-core processor,9 adapts to the unique learning styles of students in the classroom and home. With a 360-degree hinge, a damage-resistant touchscreen, and the optional USI Garaged Pen,10 students can flip and fold the device to create, edit, write, and draw in four modes: laptop, tablet, tent, or stand. The integrated HD camera and optional 8 MP auto-focusing world-facing camera let students be seen more clearly to ensure class material is being understood, and better microphones means students can be heard without hunching over their screens. Wi-Fi 6 and HP Extended Range Wireless LAN improve connectivity when there are multiple people working and learning from home, or together at school.

– The HP Chromebook 11 G9 EE and the HP Chromebook 11MK G9 EE help students reach their potential with cloud-first learning. Powered by Intel or MediaTek processors, busy students can work more efficiently on multiple assignments and learn from anywhere with fast, reliable wireless connections. The HP Chromebook 11MK G9 has a battery life of up to 16 hours to last beyond the school day.

– The HP Chromebook x360 11MK G3 EE, powered by MediaTek processors, empowers students with a personalized interactive, cloud-based learning experience. Students can learn in the way that best suits them with the 360-degree hinge.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by HP, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : HP

