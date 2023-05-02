New Google Pixel 7a teased ahead of launch

The new Google Pixel 7a will launch on the 11th of May, the device will be unveiled at the Goole I/O Developer Conference on the 10th of May, we are also expecting to see the new Google Pixel Fold at the event as well.

Google India has released a tweet, which you can see below, confirming that the handset will go on sale on Flipkart in India on the 11th of May 2023, you can see the tweet below.

How to show excitement without shouting? Asking for a friend Coming to @Flipkart on 11th May. pic.twitter.com/il6GUx3MmR — Google India (@GoogleIndia) May 2, 2023

As a reminder, the Google Pixel 7a smartphone will come with a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it will also feature a 90Hz refresh rate.

The handset will come with a new Google Tensor processor and it will have 6GB of RAM, you will be able to choose from 128GB or 256GB of storage, and it will have a range of cameras.

On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera designed for taking selfies and making video calls, and on the back, there will be a 64-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. We will have full details about the new Google Pixel 7a and the Google Pixel Fold when it is made official at Google I/O.

