New Google Pixel 5a shown off on video

Earlier today we heard about the new Google Pixel 5a smartphone and now we get to find out more details about the handset.

The video below from Marques Brownlee gives us a look at the new Pixel 5a smartphone, the handset gets a range of minor updates over the previous model.

As a reminder the handset comes with a Snapdragon 765G mobile processor and 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset also comes with a 6.43 inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The new Pixel 5a also comes with a 4680 mAh battery and 18W fast charging and it has an IP67 rating for water and dust protecion. The handset comes with a range of cameras.

On the back of the handset there is a 12 megapixel dual pixel camera and a 16 megapixel ultrawide camera, there is also an 8 megapixel camera on the front for taking Selfies and making video calls.

The new Google Pixel 5a is going on sale in Japan and the USA, the device will retail for $449. As yet there are no details on whether Google intends to launch their new Pixel smartphone in the UK and Europe. as soon as we get some more information, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals