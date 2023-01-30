New folding iPad rumored for 2024 launch

There have been rumors about folding iPhones in the past, but according to a recent report, a folding iPad is coming next year.

The news of this new folding iPad comes from respected Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo, who has revealed that this new device is expected next year. You can see what he had to say in the tweet below.

Anjie Technology, as a polishing and bonding supplier of the carbon fiber kickstand for the foldable iPad, is expected to continue benefiting from the growing trend of foldable devices equipped with kickstands in the future. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 30, 2023

This new folding tablet from Apple is rumored to have a display size of around 2o inches, this is considerably larger than the current largest iPad, the iPad Pro 12.9.

Apple is apparently working with LG on the device to create an ultra-thin cover glass that they plan to use on their folding devices. Apple is apparently focusing on this new iPad design and they are not expected to release any further new iPads this year, they will apparently wait until next year for their new iPad Mini.

We also heard recently that Apple is working on some new OLED displays for their iPad range and these are expected to launch in 2024 as well.

We are looking forward to finding out more information about exactly what Apple has planned for its iPad range over the next few years.

Source Ming-Chi Kuo, MacRumors





