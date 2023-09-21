New Fiat 600 Hybrid unveiled

Fiat has unveiled a new hybrid, the Fiat 600 Hybrid and this new model comes with 15% lower CO2 emissions when compared to pure ICE engines and it comes with advanced hybrid technology.

Olivier Francois, FIAT CEO and Stellantis Global CMO, commented: “Our strategic vision remains full electric and all-eletric 500 being the bestselling BEV city car in Europe fuels our determination to pursue and make electric truly accessible to all. However, we also shall stay relevant in those countries such as Italy, our domestic market, where full electric hasn’t yet really taken off.

Therefore, for these selected countries, together with the new 600 full electric, we will offer a high-spec hybrid that will hopefully open the door to a more electrified world.”

Damien Dally, FIAT UK Managing Director, added: “It’s extremely exciting that we’re adding a high spec hybrid that will open the door to a more electric world for many people who can’t quite shift to electric yet. But it’s key to underline that we’ll never do a 600 with a traditional ICE set-up – it will only ever be full electric or hybrid.

“The move to electrification has stalled, particularly for retail buyers, since the removal of the government grant last summer. That is why FIAT reacted in June this year and introduced the FIAT e-Grant on the award winning all-electric 500, a £3,000 incentive to help drivers make the switch the electric, making it more accessible than before.’’

You can find out more information about the new Fiat 600 Hyrbid over at Fiat at the link below, the car will go on sale in the UK next year, but as yet there are no details on how much it will cost.

Source Fiat



