New ECS mini PC and AiO PC unveiled at GITEX Global 2022

Computer hardware manufacturer Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS) has this week unveiled its latest creations at GITEX Global 2022 in the form of the new ECS mini PC and all-in-one AiO PC. The event is taking place at the at the Dubai International Trade Centre from October 10-14, 2022 where ECS will be showcasing its latest LIVA mini PC series, AIO PCs, and motherboards.

Powered by Intel’s 12th Generation Core i3, i5, i7 processors, the LIVA G24-MH610 AiO compact PC systems offer completely self-contained, with a full HD touchscreen display, a built-in 2MP webcam, adjustable tilt, wide viewing angles, and stereo speakers, VESA-compatibility. making the PC system is perfect for interactive teaching whiteboard, virtual meetings, POS systems, hotel check-in systems and other retail applications such as kiosks and more.

ECS mini PC

“The LIVA Q3H is smaller than a soda can but it features Intel Jasper Lake Pentium Silver N6000 processors with Intel Graphics and media acceleration built-in. It equip with the latest 802.11ac technology to effortlessly support your wireless connection. With HDMI-out, as well as HDMI-in, and HDMI CEC functionality, it is the perfect device for video conferencing, as content from other devices can easily be displayed on screen. In addition to video conferencing, the system’s small footprint makes it the optimal choice for digital signage advertising, self-service kiosks, and vending machines, and more..”

“The LIVA One H610 offers even more massive performance in a tiny power-efficient package. Supporting Intel’s 12th generation processors up to 65 W, plus extra-large memory capacity up to 64 GB, featuring triple display output up to 4K resolution, this compact system is ideal for the most demanding home and office work including research or workstation applications. Using dual-band Wi-Fi 6 or wired Gigabit Ethernet, the LIVA One H610 can act as a thin-client for cloud-based management solutions or for Linux or Windows 11 heavy edge compute demands including AI applications, smart signage, retail intelligence, terminals, and gateways.”

Source : ECS



