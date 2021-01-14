New Denon Home Sound Bar 550 unveiled

Denon has added a new sound bar to its range with the launch of the new Denon Home Sound Bar 550, the device comes with a range of features.

The new Denon Home Sound Bar 550 supports Apple AirPlay 2 and it comes with software drivers from Control4, Crestron, URC, Elan, and more and it will support Amazon Alexa in Spring 2021.

With its built-in microphones the Denon Home Sound Bar 550 functions as a standalone Alexa controller, like an Echo or Echo Dot, conveniently and discreetly adding voice assistance to your living room. Use voice commands to control the soundbar’s volume, select inputs, and choose audio modes (Music, Movie, Pure). For added convenience, the soundbar’s control panel lights up automatically as an outstretched hand approaches, enabling easy fingertip control of key features like volume adjustment, play/pause, muting Alexa, and the ability to skip or restart songs without using the app or remote controller. Furthermore, the remote control and HEOS app are equipped with three Quick Select buttons. With Quick Select you can store your preferred source with listening modes or Internet radio stations to enjoy them whenever you want with a single button press.

You can find out more information about the new Denon Home Sound Bar 550 over at Denon at the link below.The device will gp on sale in February and will cost £599 in the UK €649 in Europe and $599 in the USA.

Source Denon

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals