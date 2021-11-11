New Brabus 800 Mercedes Maybach GLS unveiled

Brabus has unveiled their latest SUV, the new Brabus 800 Mercedes Maybach GLS, and the car comes with 800 horsepower and 950 Nm of torque.

The new Brabus 800 Mercedes Maybach GLS has a 0 to 60 time of 4.5 seconds and the car comes with a top speed of £186 mph (300 km/h).

The four-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine with BRABUS PowerXtra B40S-800 performance upgrade produces superior power in every situation and delivers the driving performance of a sports car. With an output of 588 kW / 800 hp (788 bhp) and a peak torque of 950 Nm (701 lb-ft), the black supercar catapults itself from rest to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 300 km/h (186 mph).

The looks of the BRABUS 800 are just as thrilling as the performance is, with dark Shadow Grey replacing the shiny chrome of the production car as a dominant feature. This includes all bodywork components and the BRABUS Monoblock M “PLATINUM EDITION” hi-tech forged wheels in king-sized 24-inch diameter.

The BRABUS designers developed aerodynamically efficient exposed-carbon bodywork components with sporty and elegant styling specifically for this model. They give the luxury SUV a more athletic appearance.

Choosing the finest leather for the exquisitely finished BRABUS fine leather interior in Leonis Orange creates a brilliant contrast.

You can find out more details about the new Brabus 800 Mercedes Maybach GLS over at Brabus at the link below.

Source Brabus

