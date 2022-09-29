New BMW Voice Assistant to be built with Amazon’s Alexa

BMW has announced that the next generation BMW Voice Assistant for its cars will be built using Amazon Alexa.

Alexa will be the technology that BMW uses to build its new voice assistant for its future vehicles and you can see more details about the partnership below.

The next-generation BMW voice assistant will be built on Alexa technology. This was announced today by Stephan Durach, Senior Vice-President Connected Company and Development Technical Operations BMW Group, and Dave Limp, Senior Vice President of Devices and Services, Amazon, at Amazon’s annual Devices and Services launch event.

“The Alexa technology will enable an even more natural dialogue between driver and vehicle, so drivers can stay focused on the road. This will bring the digital experience to an entirely new level,” said Stephan Durach.

Dave Limp, Amazon, added: “This cooperation with BMW is a great example of what Alexa Custom Assistant was designed for — to make it faster and easier for companies to develop custom intelligent assistants for virtually any device, without the cost and complexity of building from the ground up.”

You can find out more details about BMW’s plans for their new voice assistant for their cars over at their website at the link below.

Source BMW



