New BMW iX5 Hydrogen launching at IAA Mobility 2021

BMW has announced that they will be unveiling their BMW iX5 Hydrogen at IAA Mobility 2021 which takes place in Munich in Germany next month. The event takes place between the 7th and 12th of September.

The BMW iX5 Hydrogen is launching two years after BMW unveiled their BMW i Hydrogen NEXT concept car.

A small series of the BMW iX5 Hydrogen, developed on the basis of the BMW X5, will be used for demonstration and testing purposes from the end of next year. Its hydrogen fuel cell system is further proof of the BMW Group’s leading development expertise in the field of electric drive technologies. “With its high-performance fuel cell and optimised power battery, the BMW iX5 Hydrogen’s drive system is unique in the world,” said Juergen Guldner, head of BMW Group Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology and Vehicle Projects. “With this, we are forging new paths for sustainable driving pleasure.”

With the right conditions, hydrogen fuel cell technology has the potential to become a further pillar in the BMW Group’s drive train portfolio for local CO2-free mobility. The BMW i brand, which is entirely geared towards locally emission-free mobility, could in the future also offer vehicles with hydrogen fuel cell drive trains, in addition to battery-electric models such as the BMW i3, BMW iX3, BMW iX and BMW i4. Provided the hydrogen is produced using renewable energy and the necessary infrastructure is available, this technology can complement the BMW Group’s electrified drive train portfolio – and, in particular, meet the needs of customers who do not have their own access to electric charging infrastructure, frequently drive long distances or desire a high degree of flexibility.

You can find out more details about the new BMW iX5 Hydrogen car over at BMW at the link below, we wikk have full details when it launches next month.

Source BMW

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals