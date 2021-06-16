BMW i Hydrogen NEXT cars being tested in Europe

BMW has announced that it is testing out its BMW i Hydrogen NEXT in Europe, the car is basically a standard vehicle with a hydrogen fuel cell.

The tests are being used to work out how effectively the CO 2 -free drive train, model-specific chassis technology and vehicle electronics systems work together under everyday conditions.

Hydrogen fuel cell technology has the long-term potential to supplement internal combustion engines, plug-in hybrid systems and battery-electric vehicles within the BMW Group’s flexible drive train strategy. It could become an attractive alternative to battery-electric drive trains – especially for customers who do not have their own access to electric charging infrastructure or who frequently drive long distances. “Hydrogen fuel cell technology can be an attractive option for sustainable drive trains – especially in larger vehicle classes,” according to Frank Weber, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Development. “That is why road testing of near-standard vehicles with a hydrogen fuel cell drive train is an important milestone in our research and development efforts.”

BMW will be launching a new Hydrogen vehicle in 2022, the vehicle will be based on the BMW X5, you can find out more details about their current tests at the link below.

Source BMW

