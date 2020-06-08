New BMW 4 Series Coupe promo video released

The new BMW 4 Series was made official last week, we have already seen one video of this new coupe and now we have another.

BMW has released a new promo video for their 2020 BMW 4 Series Coupe and we get to have another look at this new sports coupe.

There are a number of models in the new 4 Series range, the top model at the moment is the BMW M440i which comes with 369 horsepower. BMW will also be launcing an M4 version some time later this year, we are looking forward to find out more information bout the M4.

Source BMW / YouTube

