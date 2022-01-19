New Belkin Boost Charge Pro MagSafe charger features a kickstand

Belkin has launched a new MagSafe charger for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12, the Belkin Boost Charge Pro, and this device comes with a built-in kickstand.

The Belkin Boost Charge Pro comes with Apple’s MagSafe technology and it connects top the back of your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 smartphone.

The device comes with a 15W charger which means it will be able to charge your device at 15W, excluding the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 Mini which have a max charging of 12W.

This portable wireless charger pad was engineered with official MagSafe technology to deliver fast wireless charging up to 15W for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 and allows you to keep using your phone while it charges thanks to a thoughtfully designed pop-up stand and an extra-long cable. The magnetic attachment ensures perfect, snap-on alignment every time, while a slim, lightweight design makes this charger perfect for travel, and three understated colorways fit seamlessly into any home or office space.

The new Boost Charge Pro charge has a built-in Kickstand, this is a useful feature as you could use it to charge your device at the same time as watching a TV show or a movie on your iPhone. This could also be a useful accessory for the iPhone when you are traveling.

The new Belkin Boost Charge Pro charger is now available to for $59.99 direct from Belkin, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Belkin

