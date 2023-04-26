New Beats Studio Buds+ headphones leaked on Amazon

It looks like Apple is getting ready to add some new headphones to its Beats lineup, the new Beats Studio Buds+, which were recently listed on Amazon along with some photos of the device and also specifications and some pricing information.

The new Beats Studio headphones will replace the current Beats Studio Buds and the handsets will be launching next month, apparently on the 18th of May, at least that is when they will go on sale on Amazon.

What is interesting is that there will be a transparent version of the Beats Studio Buds+which can be seen in the photo above, this will be available along with standard black and white color options for the headphones.

The headphones were discovered on Amazon by iOS Developer Michael Burkhardt, the listing has now been removed from Amazon, what we do know is that they will come with Active Noise Cancellation and a Transparency Mode like the Apple AirPods Pro headphones.

These new Beats Studio headphones will apparently retail for $169.95 when they go on sale next month, as soon as we get some more details on these new Beats headphones, we will let you know.

Source Michael Burkhardt, MacRumors





