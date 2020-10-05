New Apple Watch SE shown off on video

Apple announced their new Apple Watch SE at their press event this month, the device is designed to be more affordable than the new Apple Watch Series 6.

The device comes in a choice of two sizes 40mm and 44m and we get to have a look at the 40mm version in a new video from Zollotech.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Apple Watch SE is available in both GPS and Cellular versions and it comes with the new Retina displayn which is 30% bigger than the Series 3 display.

The device is water resistant up to50mm and it comes with a range of sensors including heart rate sensor and more.

It features an aluminum casing and comes with the latest Apple Watch bands, pricing starts at £269 for the GPS model and £319 for the cellular model in the UK.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals