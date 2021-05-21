Apple recently launched their new Apple TV 4K and now we get to have a look at the device and some of its features in a new video from UrAvgConsumer.

The Apple TV 4K has had a number of upgrades, this includes a newly designed remote which is designed to be more functional and user friendly that the previous version, lets find out more about the device.

As we can see from the video the design of Apple TV is very similar to the last one, although it comes with a new processor and more.

The remote has had a complete redesign and it now features a new trackpad for navigation that is designed to be much easier to use.

The updated Apple TV 4K comes with a choice of 32GB or 64GB and price of $179 or $199 and it is now available to buy.

Source & Image Credit: UrAvgConsumer

