New Apple TV 4K could launch soon

The new Apple TV 4K was expected along with a number of other devices at an Apple press event back in March, the event never took place due to the coronavirus.

Apple has been releasing devices every week over the last few weeks and now it looks like the new Apple TV could launch some time soon. The news comes in a recent tweet from Jon Prosser who have revealed a number of Apple’s launches recently.

New Apple TV 4K with A12X – 64GB/128GB ready to ship. 👀 Codename: Neptune T1125 Another one of those things that could drop any time. Apple got no chill right now 😬😂 I’ll let you know if/when I hear a date. Who knows, maybe Apple can keep it a secret from me 🤗 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 7, 2020

The Apple TV 4K will apparently come with an Apple A12X processor and 64GB of 128GB of storage, it is not clear as yet on what other upgrades and features the device will come with over the current model. As soon as we get some more information about the new 2020 Apple TV, we will let you guys know.

Source Jon Prosser, MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals