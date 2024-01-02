New AI powered Samsung Bespoke devices coming at CES 2024

Samsung has announced that it will be unveiling a range of AI-powered Samsung Bespoke kitchen devices at CES 2024, this will include the new 2024 Bespoke 4-Door Flex™ Refrigerator with AI Family Hub™ and Samsung’s AI Vision.

With the Bespoke 4-Door Flex™ Refrigerator with AI Family Hub™+ as the centerpiece, the food ecosystem is all about how the AI features in these kitchen products and the Samsung Food service connect and support each other, enabling users to have a better relationship with their food throughout the day and delivering a full range of smart, connected kitchen experiences.

Samsung Food also connects with and ties in Samsung Health6 to benefit the lives of users. The service uses health information collected from Samsung Health to suggest healthy, appropriate recipes. After that, users can send cooking instructions for these recipes to their various kitchen appliances with just a few key presses.

Then there is Tap View,7 which offers enhanced convenience by allowing users to easily mirror the display of their Galaxy smartphones to the Family Hub™+ screen. Furthermore, users can also enjoy YouTube and TikTok8 applications on the refrigerator screen for more information and entertainment.

You can find out more information on exactly what Samsung has planned for its AI-powered Samsung Bespoke devices over at its website at the link below. We are looking forward to seeing all of the new Samsung devices at this year’s consumer electronics show.

Source Samsung



