New Aehra Sedan EV unveiled

We previously saw the new Aehra SUV and now the Italian electric car maker has unveiled a new model, the Aehra Sedan, and the car will come with the latest technology and it is designed to be a luxury saloon.

Open the AEHRA sedan’s double-falcon doors, and you gain access to an interior quite unlike anything on the road today. The vehicle’s exceptionally short overhangs, long wheelbase and completely flat floor have enabled AEHRA’s designers to push the boundaries of what is possible, creating levels of space, comfort, technology and material quality for all occupants that are quite simply unmatched by any other vehicle in the class.

A profound appreciation of practicality and a burning passion for design merge seamlessly in a luxurious cabin that effortlessly accommodates four full-size US NBA players in complete comfort. A distinctive, oblong-shaped yoke-like steering wheel, replete with an AEHRA logo, denotes the brand’s strong aeronautic influence, while a proudly displayed Italian flag badge emphasizes the fact that AEHRA is Italy’s first and only pure-play EV brand.

As yet there are no details on how much the new Aehra Sedan EV will cost or when it will be available, you can find out more details about the car over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Aehra, Top Gear



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals