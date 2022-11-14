Aehra Electric SUV to come with 805 HP

Aehra has revealed some details about its new all-electric SUV, the car will come with 805 horsepower and it will feature a triple motor setup.

The Aehra SUV is launching in 2025 and the car will cost around £157,000 it will apparently have a range of 497 miles on a single charge.

AEHRA, the new global ultra premium electric automotive brand, has revealed the exterior design of its first model, an SUV. Presented to the global media in Milan, the city where AEHRA is headquartered, the radically different style of SUV delivers a revolution in automotive design. Uniquely unlocking the full design potential afforded by its state-of-the-art EV drivetrain, the AEHRA SUV represents a peerless vision of effortlessly elegant futurism.

Featuring a lengthy 3-metre wheelbase, a radically low front end and exceptionally short front and rear overhangs, the AEHRA SUV presents a design that is profoundly different to that of any other vehicle on the market today. Striking, narrow elongated headlights combine with LED lighting strips highlighting the outer edges of the lower air vents creating a unique visual signature, the SUV becomes even more attention getting during the hours of darkness.

You can find out more details about the new all-electric Aehra SUVover at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Aehra, Auto Express





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals