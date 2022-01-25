New 2022 Porsche infotainment system unveiled

Porsche has unveiled its new 2022 infotainment system and this will be used in the latest models of the 911, Taycan, Cayenne, Panamera, and more.

This is the sixth generation of the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system and it comes with a range of upgrades, including Spotify integration and more.

New, coloured icons make the functions of the revised PCM 6.0 user interface easier to recognise. Porsche made this improvement at the suggestion of its customers.

In addition to a clearer display, the PCM update improves the scope of the Voice Pilot. The integrated voice assistant is further improved and makes it easier to access several functions. These include news, the operating manual and in-car music streaming.

With electric cars, it is important to plan the route as efficiently as possible. That is why Porsche has improved the calculation of charging sessions in the Charging Planner. The optimised algorithm prioritises to a greater extent charging stations which offer a higher energy output and plans charging stops more efficiently. These improvements are also based on customer feedback. Additionally, the Charging Planner now also takes into account the time required to start and end the charging process at the charging station when calculating the total driving time. Together, these measures make for a much improved charging experience.

You can find out more details about the new 2022 Porsche infotainment system over at the Porsche website at the link below.

Source Porsche

