New 2022 Ford Expedition line debuts

Ford has pulled the wraps off of the 2022 Expedition range, and it’s redesigned with new available trim levels. One of the new trims that should excite Expedition fans is the Timberline, which Ford says is the most off-road-capable Expedition ever produced. It provides higher ground clearance for clearing obstacles, Trail Turn Assist for making tight turns, and heavy-duty underbody skid plates for durability.

That skid plate comes directly off the F-150 Raptor. For those who are more interested in performance on the road, a new Expedition Stealth Edition Performance Package brings unique styling along with best-in-class power from a high output twin-turbo 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 engine combined with a sport-tuned suspension.

In the Stealth Edition Performance Package, the engine produces 440 horsepower and 510 pound-foot of torque. The package is available on Expedition Limited and Expedition Limited MAX. In addition, expedition Platinum buyers can get Ford BlueCruise anti-free driver-assist technology. Full details of the new Expedition range can be seen here.

