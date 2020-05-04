New 2020 Samsung soundbars launched in South Korea

Samsung has launched its new 2020 soundbars range in South Korea, the devices were unveiled at CES back in January.

There are a number of models in the range and this includes the HW-Q800T which retails for KRW 900,000, this is about $733 at the current exchange rate.

The HW-Q800T is a product precisely tuned by sound experts from Samsung Electronics Audio Labs located in the United States, using advanced techniques.When paired with the 2020 Samsung QLED TV, the speakers of both products are used to realize rich surround sound. The state supports the ‘Q-Symphony’ function.

In particular, the Q-Symphony function, as if QLED TV and Q-series soundbar are collaborating, won the ‘Best Innovation Award’ at CES 2020, the world’s largest electronics exhibition held in Las Vegas, USA earlier this year.

You can find out more information about the new 2020 Samsung soundbars range over at Samsung's website at the link below.

Source Samsung, Sammobile

