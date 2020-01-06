New 2020 Samsung QLED 8K TV launched at CES

Earlier we saw the new microLED 8K Tvs from Samsung and now they have also unveiled their 2020 Samsung QLED 8K TV range.

The new Samsung QLED 8K TV will be available in a range of different sizes and they will come with Samsung’s Tizen OS.

The 2020 QLED 8K lineup provides consumers with an unprecedented viewing experience and unparalleled smart home integration. It leverages the power of enhanced AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology to improve audio, video and smart capabilities. Plus, it offers a range of smart features powered by Tizen, making it easier than ever for consumers to use voice commands and access new features like Tap View, Digital Butler and Samsung Health.

“8K resolution has the potential to transform our industry. Screens over 75” are the fastest growing segment in the market, and that segment is where 8K resolution matters the most,” said Joe Stinziano, Head of Consumer Electronics Business at Samsung Electronics America. “Our 2020 8K lineup demonstrates the power of this potential. Its unprecedented immersive capabilities and unparalleled smart features empower consumers to pursue their passions more simply and more comprehensively than ever before.”

