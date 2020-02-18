New 2020 LG K Series smartphones unveiled

LG has announced its 2020 LG K Series range of smartphones, there are three handsets in the line up, the LG K61, the LG K51S and LG K41S.

All three handsets comes with a 6.5 inch display with various resolutions and up to 4GB of RAM, you can see a full list of specifications below.

“The key value propositions of LG’s K series are advanced technologies and competitive pricing,” said Chang Ma, senior vice president of the product strategy group at LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “We believe the K series will be the most competitive smartphones in its category offering features consumers really appreciate.”

Here are the specifications for the three new LG K Series smartphones:

LG K61

Chipset: 2.3 GHz Octa-Core

Display: 6.5-inch 19.5:9 FHD+ FullVision Display

Memory: 4GB RAM / 64 or 128 GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

Camera: Rear: 48MP Standard / 8MP Super Wide / 2MP Macro / 5MP Depth Sensor Front: 16MP Standard

Battery: 4,000mAh

Size: 164.5 x 77.5 x 8.4mm

Network: LTE / 3G / 2G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi Dual Band / Bluetooth 5.0 / NFC / USB Type-C

Color: Titanium / White / Blue

Others: AI CAM / DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / Google Assistant / Google Assistant Button / Google Lens / Rear Fingerprint Sensor / MIL-STD 810G Compliance

LG K51S

Chipset: 2.3 GHz Octa-Core

Display: 6.5-inch 20:9 HD+ FullVision Display

Memory: 3GB RAM / 64GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

Camera: Rear: 32MP Standard / 5MP Super Wide / 2MP Macro / 2MP Depth Sensor Front: 13MP Standard

Battery: 4,000mAh

Size: 165.2 x 76.7 x 8.2mm

Network: LTE / 3G / 2G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi / Bluetooth 5.0 / NFC / USB Type-C

Color: Titanium / Pink / Blue

Others: AI CAM / DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / Google Assistant / Google Assistant Button / Google Lens / Rear Fingerprint Sensor / MIL-STD 810G Compliance

LG K41S

Chipset: 2.0 GHz Octa-Core

Display: 6.5-inch 20:9 HD+ FullVision Display

Memory: 3GB RAM / 32GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

Camera: Rear: 13MP Standard / 5MP Super Wide / 2MP Macro / 2MP Depth Sensor Front: 8MP Standard

Battery: 4,000mAh

Size: 165.7 x 76.4 x 8.2mm

Network: LTE / 3G / 2G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi / Bluetooth 5.0 / NFC / USB Type-C

Color: Titanium / Black / White

Others: AI CAM / DTS: X 3D Surround Sound / Google Assistant / Google Assistant Button / Google Lens / Rear Fingerprint Sensor / MIL-STD 810G Compliance

You can find out more details about the new K Series smartphones from LG over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source LG

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals