New 2020 iPad Pro lands on Vodafone

Apple launched their new 2020 iPad Pro last week and now the tablet is available in the UK with mobile carrier Vodafone.

Vodafone are offering the tablet on a range of different contracts with prices starting at £53 a month with £60 up front.

The new iPad Pro 11-inch (128GB) is available with 6GB of data from £53 per month (£60 upfront cost) and the new iPad Pro 12.9-inch (128GB) is available with 6GB of data from £65 per month (£80 upfront cost). Alternatively, customers can purchase either of the new devices on one of Vodafone’s new unlimited plans:

Vodafone Unlimited Max: – £69 per month (£20 upfront cost) for iPad Pro 11-inch (128GB) and £81 per month (£40 upfront cost) for iPad Pro 12-9-inch (128GB). Gives users unlimited data at speeds as fast as the device and the network will allow. It is perfect for people wanting to take advantage of the latest technology – such as live virtual reality – watching live TV and sport in 4K with ultra-high definition (HD), real-time multiplayer gaming on the go or downloading boxsets in super quick time.

Vodafone Unlimited – £64 per month (£20 upfront cost) for iPad Pro 11-inch (128GB) and £76 per month (£40 upfront cost) for iPad Pro 12-9-inch (128GB). Offers speeds of up to 10 Mbps, making it ideal for customers who want to video stream over Standard Definition or High Definition without worrying about their data usage.

You can find out more information about the new 2020 iPad Pro over at Vpfaone at the link below, both the 11 inch and 12.9 inch models are available.

Source Vodafone

